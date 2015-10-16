CANADA STOCKS-TSX ekes out gain in mixed market; down 0.9 pct on week

(Adds investor comments, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 9.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,838.10
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp and John Tilak
TORONTO, Oct 16 Canada's main stock index rose
slightly on Friday, helped by a bounce back in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and gains in
heavyweight financial stocks but weighed down by railways and
energy stocks.
The most influential mover by far was Valeant, which jumped
4.9 percent to C$227.40, rebounding from a sharp fall the
previous day after it said it had been subpoenaed by U.S.
prosecutors over its drug pricing and patient-assistance
practices.
The financials group, which accounts for more than a third
of the index's weight, climbed 0.5 percent, led by a 2.4 percent
gain for Brookfield Asset Management, to C$43.95.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 9.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 13,838.10.
It slipped 0.9 percent on the week, after a sharp surge earlier
in the month.
"We are consolidating at a higher level now. It remains to
be seen if we are getting to the start of a new uptick," said
Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Both of Canada's main rail companies fell, after Reuters
reported after the close on Thursday that they were slashing
crude oil shipping rates.
Canadian National Railway lost 1 percent to C$76.78
and Canadian Pacific Railway fell 2 percent to C$191.42.
Energy stocks slipped even as crude prices rose.
"Sentiment has turned a little more cautious," said Manash
Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset Investment
Management.
"The market is still looking for direction on Fed rates," he
said. "I think the market is still trying to get a sense of
growth, globally and in the U.S."
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by 154 to 83, for a
1.86-to-1 ratio on the downside, with half of the 10 main groups
gaining.
