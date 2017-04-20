版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 04:26 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares rise

TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an upbeat earnings report and mining shares benefited from a gain in commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,625.56. Eight of the ten main sectors on the index traded higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
