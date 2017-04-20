CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares rise

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, April 20 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an upbeat earnings report and mining shares benefited from a gain in commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 72.68 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,625.56. Eight of the ten main sectors on the index traded higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.