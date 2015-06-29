CANADA STOCKS-TSX erases 2015 gains on Greek crisis

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 317.94 points, or 2.15 percent, at 14,490.15
* All 10 main groups fall at least 1 pct, banks weigh
heaviest
* Fall is sharpest one-day loss since first days of 2015
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell
more than 2 percent on Monday, wiping out its 2015 gains with
banks leading a near-unanimous retreat as debt-wracked Greece
said it will miss a 1.6 billion euro loan payment and investors
worried it could leave the euro.
All but eight stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX
composite index fell, and each of the 10 main sectors
lost at least 1 percent in the sharpest selloff since January 5.
"When you have days like this it's really tough to hang on.
You're looking at numbers being weaker and weaker by the
minute," said Marcus Xu, president and portfolio manager at M.Y.
Capital Management Corp in Vancouver.
He suggested investors do just that, on the thinking that
the index could rise by year-end as the Greek crisis ultimately
gets resolved and the U.S. Federal Reserve starts a long-awaited
rate-hiking cycle.
The index ended down 317.94 points, or 2.15 percent, at
14,490.15.
Six of the seven most influential weights on the Canadian
stock index were financial stocks, with Royal Bank of Canada
falling 2.3 percent to C$76.47, Brookfield Asset
Management losing 4.3 percent to C$43.32, and Manulife
Financial Corp shedding 3.1 percent to C$23.14.
Without evidence of Greek exposure, the retreat may not be
sustained.
"I don't think any Canadian bank has one dollar of assets in
Greece anymore. If they do, shame on them because everybody knew
about this four years ago," said Barry Schwartz, portfolio
manager at Baskin Financial Services.
On the positive side, Element Financial Corp rose
1.7 percent to C$19.19 after agreeing to buy General Electric
Co's fleet management operations in the United States,
Mexico, Australia and New Zealand for C$8.6 billion.
The overall financial group dropped 2.5 percent, while
energy stocks fell 2.4 percent and consumer names were off more
than 2 percent. The best performing groups - industrial,
telecoms and materials - were all down at least 1 percent.
"Today finally there is an excuse to sell, and of course the
economically sensitive countries like Canada will be on the
worse side of that," M.Y.'s Xu said, adding that slumping
Chinese stocks were adding to unease. "I wouldn't step in right
now."
A Reuters poll showed that strategists expect Canadian
stocks to edge higher in the second half of the year before
picking up further in early 2016.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Richard Chang)