CANADA STOCKS-TSX steady as oil shares firm after Iran deal

(Adds comments, updates market action after Iran deal)
* TSX up 0.59 points, or 0 percent, at 14,533.81
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups lower
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Tuesday as oil and gas stocks unexpectedly
gained despite a long-awaited nuclear deal between six world
powers and Iran that will put more Iranian oil on an already
oversupplied market.
Market expectations that the landmark agreement will not add
much oil to the market until well into next year resulted in
crude prices sharply paring back early losses spurred by the
deal.
"We finally get this deal with Iran that could bring more
supply in and energy stocks go up," said Julie Brough, vice
president at Morgan Meighen & Associates, who speculated that
investors were perhaps selling on the rumor and buying on the
news.
"Maybe the deal was going to not bring in as much supply as
soon as people thought it might ... Some days, things don't go
the way you think they will."
U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent at $52.24 a
barrel, while Brent crude was down 0.5 percent at
$57.56.
At 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.59 points, or 0
percent, at 14,533.81. Of the index's 10 main groups, half were
in positive territory.
"Outside of that, it's kind of a non-eventful day," Brough
said. "I think there's this overhang of caution."
She noted the arrival of earnings season and expectations
that it will likely be a weak one given Canada's lackluster
economic growth.
The most influential decliners on the index included
Toronto-Dominion Bank, which fell 0.86 percent to
C$51.93, and Royal Bank of Canada, which declined 0.8
percent to C$76.34.
The overall financials sector, home to banks and insurers,
retreated 0.7 percent.
Seven of the 10 biggest boosts to the index belonged to the
oil and gas group. Encana Corp rose 2.5 percent to
C$12.53 and Suncor Energy Inc added 0.3 percent to
C$34.49.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
144 to 97, for a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the upside.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)