CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on boost to banks, Magna deal cheered

(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates after open)
* TSX up 44.91 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,707.19
* Seven of 10 main sectors gain
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 16 Canada's main stock index
gained on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the way a day
after the central bank cut rates, while auto parts maker Magna
International Inc rose after it said it would buy a
German peer.
The most influential boosts included Royal Bank of Canada
, which rose 1.2 percent to C$78.19, and Toronto-Dominion
Bank, which advanced 1 percent to C$53.24.
The overall financials group climbed 0.9 percent, with its
components filling six of the top eight spots.
"Lower rates encourage people to invest, encourage
businesses to make acquisitions, take on debt, expand their
operations," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
"The banks will benefit from more M&A, more stock listings,
more bond and preferred share offerings, wealth management and
ancillary services and loan demand," he said.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rose 44.91 points, or 0.31 percent, to 14,707.19 by
10:38 a.m. ET (1438 GMT). Seven of its 10 main groups gained.
The biggest weights included Barrick Gold Corp,
which slumped 4.1 percent to C$11.96, and First Quantum Minerals
Ltd, which gave up 5.3 percent to C$14.80. The overall
materials group retreated 1.2 percent, while energy was off 0.3
percent.
"The commodity super-cycle is over, it's done," Schwartz
said.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.7 percent to $51.04 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1 percent to
$57.66.
Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,145.3 an ounce
, and copper prices advanced 0.3 percent to $5,548
a tonne.
Shares in Magna jumped early before settling up around 0.4
percent at C$72.46 after the automotive parts maker said it
would buy privately-owned German car parts maker Getrag for 1.75
billion euros ($1.9 billion) to expand its automotive
transmission systems business.
"The knock against Magna has been that they haven't had the
Asian and European exposure that some of the other players do,
and now they do," Schwartz said.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)