CANADA STOCKS-TSX notches 5th straight gain as banks bounce

* TSX ends up 68.80 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,731.08
* Seven of 10 main sectors gain
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 16 Canada's main stock index
gained on Thursday, with banking stocks leading the way a day
after the central bank cut interest rates, while gold miners
fell as renewed anticipation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike
this year hit bullion prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended the day up 68.80 points, or 0.47 percent, at
14,731.08. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained.
The financial sector, which accounts for 35 percent of the
index's weight, gained 0.8 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank
up 1.1 percent to C$53.30 and Bank of Nova Scotia
gaining 1.3 percent to C$64.93.
"The banks are doing well, probably because of lower rates
and because their earnings from their U.S. and overseas
operations should boost their earnings when they're translated
back into Canadian dollars," said Brendan Caldwell, chief
executive of Caldwell Investment Management.
The rate cut could ultimately spark more economic activity
across sectors, which also helps financials.
"Lower rates encourage people to invest, encourage
businesses to make acquisitions, take on debt, expand their
operations," said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin
Financial Services.
"The banks will benefit from more M&A, more stock listings,
more bond and preferred share offerings, wealth management and
ancillary services and loan demand," he added.
The index's biggest weights included First Quantum Minerals
Ltd, which slumped 6.1 percent to C$14.67, and Barrick
Gold Corp, which gave up 3.9 percent to C$11.98. The
overall materials group retreated 0.6 percent, while energy was
off 0.4 percent.
"The commodity super-cycle is over, it's done," Schwartz
said.
Gold prices slid to an eight-month low as investors boost
the U.S. currency ahead of an excepted rate hike from the Fed.
Shares in Magna International Inc ended down 3.5
percent at C$69.68 after the automotive parts maker said it
would buy privately-owned German car parts maker Getrag for 1.75
billion euros ($1.92 billion) to expand its automotive
transmission systems business.
"The knock against Magna has been that they haven't had the
Asian and European exposure that some of the other players do,
and now they do," Schwartz said.
