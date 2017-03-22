版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as oil prices weigh on energy shares

TORONTO, March 22 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as a weakness in oil prices weighed on the heavily weighted energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

At 9:41 a.m. (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 45.28 points, or 0.3 percent, toto 15,267.85. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则

