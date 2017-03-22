CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, industrials and materials gain

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
March 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with gains in energy, industrials and materials groups offsetting losses from financials.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.33 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 15,348.46. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.