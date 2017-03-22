版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 3月 23日 星期四 04:12 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy, industrials and materials gain

March 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, with gains in energy, industrials and materials groups offsetting losses from financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.33 points, or 0.23 percent, to close at 15,348.46. (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐