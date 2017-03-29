CANADA STOCKS-TSX weaker as mining, industrial shares weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,573.57 in morning trade. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, following the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, as financial stocks led broad gains and BlackBerry jumped more than 8 percent.
May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.