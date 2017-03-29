CANADA STOCKS-TSX weaker as mining, industrial shares weigh

TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index was slightly lower on Tuesday as weakness in the mining and industrial sectors offset a rise in energy stocks supported by higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 25 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,573.57 in morning trade. Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)