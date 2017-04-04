版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX little changed as resources gain, financials slip

TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors, offsetting a decline in the financial sector. At 9:40 am ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.62 points, or 0.06 percent, at 15,594.02. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory. (Reporting by John Tilak)
