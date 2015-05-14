CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of new home price data

May 14 Futures pointed to a near-flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, ahead of data on new
home prices for March.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Economists expect new home prices to have risen 0.1 percent
in March after increasing 0.2 percent in February. The data is
due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canadian stocks fell for a third straight session on
Wednesday, with lower crude prices weighing on energy and
railway companies, and as investors worried about economic
growth.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.49 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian train and aircraft maker Bombardier Inc
plans to announce 1,800 job cuts in its aerospace division on
Thursday, according to a newspaper report.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc will consider small additions
to its North America oil and gas business, despite ruling out
large acquisitions after its deal to buy BG Group Plc,
Marvin Odum, director of Shell's Americas exploration and
production business, said in an interview.
Canadian financial authorities are unlikely to raise the
country's inflation target after a review this year given the
risk to the central bank's credibility and widespread support
for the existing benchmark, economists say.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,217.5; -0.04 pct
US crude : $60.42; -0.1 pct
Brent crude : $66.96; +0.2 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,407; +0.04 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Trican Well : National Bank Financial raises to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
Bird Construction : Canaccord Genuity raises target
to C$9.50 from C$8.50
Element Financial Corp : BMO raises price target to
C$21 from C$19
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +275,000; Prior
+265,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +279,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.240 mln; Prior
+2.228 mln
0830 PPI final demand yy for April: Expected -0.8 pct; Prior
-0.8 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for April: Expected +1.1 pct;
Prior +0.9 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for April: Expected +0.1 pct;
Prior +0.2 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for April: Prior +0.8
pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for April: Prior +0.2
pct
($1= C$1.20)
