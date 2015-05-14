CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of new home price data

May 14 Futures pointed to a near-flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, ahead of data on new home prices for March.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Economists expect new home prices to have risen 0.1 percent in March after increasing 0.2 percent in February. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian stocks fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, with lower crude prices weighing on energy and railway companies, and as investors worried about economic growth.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Canadian train and aircraft maker Bombardier Inc plans to announce 1,800 job cuts in its aerospace division on Thursday, according to a newspaper report.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc will consider small additions to its North America oil and gas business, despite ruling out large acquisitions after its deal to buy BG Group Plc, Marvin Odum, director of Shell's Americas exploration and production business, said in an interview.

Canadian financial authorities are unlikely to raise the country's inflation target after a review this year given the risk to the central bank's credibility and widespread support for the existing benchmark, economists say.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,217.5; -0.04 pct

US crude : $60.42; -0.1 pct

Brent crude : $66.96; +0.2 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,407; +0.04 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Trican Well : National Bank Financial raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Bird Construction : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$9.50 from C$8.50

Element Financial Corp : BMO raises price target to C$21 from C$19

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +275,000; Prior +265,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +279,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.240 mln; Prior +2.228 mln

0830 PPI final demand yy for April: Expected -0.8 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 PPI final demand mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for April: Expected +1.1 pct; Prior +0.9 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for April: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for April: Prior +0.8 pct

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for April: Prior +0.2 pct

($1= C$1.20) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)