CANADA STOCKS-Futures dip as stronger dollar weighs on commodities

June 1 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as a stronger dollar
weighed on commodity prices including oil, copper and gold.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.3
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Seasonally adjusted RBC manufacturing PMI data is due at
9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with heavyweight
banks tipping the scales to the downside amid broad pessimism
about domestic economic growth and the uncertain outlook for
industries tied to energy.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent.
TOP STORIES
Crude oil prices dropped on Monday as the dollar rose and on
expectations that OPEC production would remain high, stoking
worries of oversupply despite declining U.S. rig operations.
Destin Pipeline Co said on Sunday it would resume natural
gas transport services on June 2 after it completed scheduled
maintenance.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc reported it was restarting an
unspecified unit at its Scotford upgrader facility near
Edmonton, Alberta, according to a message posted on a community
information phone line on Saturday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,185.4; -0.4 pct
US crude : $59.64; -1.1 pct
Brent crude : $64.87; -1.1 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,996.50; -0.3 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Pacific Rubiales : Barclays cuts to "equal weight"
from "overweight"
Endeavour Mining : BMO raises to "outperform" from
"market perform"
Air Canada : Cowen and Company raises price target to
C$18 from C$15
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for April: Prior +0.3 pct
0830 Personal income mm for April: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
+0.0 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.4 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for April: Expected +0.2 pct;
Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for April: Prior +1.3 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for April: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for April: Prior +0.3 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for May: Prior +53.8
1000 Construction spending mm for April: Expected +0.8 pct;
Prior -0.6 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected +52.0; Prior
+51.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for May: Expected +42.5;
Prior +40.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Expected
+49.3; Prior +48.3
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for May: Prior +53.5
1300 Dallas fed PCE for April: Prior +2.0 pct
($1= C$1.25)
