CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher start as oil gains

Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday,
helped by a rise in oil prices.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.25
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended
higher on Monday, with gains in shares of an auto parts maker, a
pharmaceutical company and a dollar store operator helping
offset losses in energy shares.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent.
TOP STORIES
Retailer Hudson's Bay has made an indicative offer
for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Firefighters made progress in battling wildfires in northern
Alberta on Monday that have shut in 10 percent of total oil
sands production, and workers began returning to some sites to
assess damage.
Three tobacco companies said on Monday that they would
appeal a Canadian court ruling that awarded more than C$15
billion in damages to Quebec smokers in two related class action
cases.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,190.80; +0.21 pct
US crude : $60.96; +1.25 pct
Brent crude : $65.47; +0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,002.50; -0.36 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Quantum Minerals : Bernstein starts coverage
with "outperform" rating, C$23.75 price target
Pembina Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage
with C$48 price target
Kirkland Lake Gold : National Bank Financial raises
price target to C$7.25 from C$6.50
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.6 pct
0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 681.7
1000 Durables ex-def, R mm for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Apr: Prior -0.5 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Apr: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 2.1
pct
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Apr: Prior 0.5 pct
1000 Nondef cap ex-air R mm for Apr: Prior 1.0 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Apr: Prior -0.1 pct
1330 Domestic car sales for May: Expected 5.41 mln; Prior
5.31 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for May: Expected 8.00 mln; Prior
7.86 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for May: Expected 17.00 mln; Prior
16.50 mln
1330 All car sales for May: Prior 7.36 mln
1330 All truck sales for May: Prior 9.14 mln
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)