CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures higher after Fed minutes

Nov 19 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main index on Thursday a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve's minutes flagged a rate hike next month, but also
signaled that the central bank would take things slow and steady
after that.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.51
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
September wholesale data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose to its highest close in more
than a week on Wednesday led by railways, after Canadian Pacific
disclosed a takeover bid.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.38 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec, which manages Quebec's public
pension plans, would buy a 30 percent stake in its rail unit for
$1.5 billion.
A small Canadian diamond company has found what it says is
the world's second-biggest gem quality diamond ever recovered,
and the largest in more than a century, at its mine in Botswana.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said its proposed $28.4
billion acquisition of U.S. railroad operator Norfolk Southern
Corp would help the combined company to save at least
$1.8 billion annually.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,072.90; +0.39 pct
US crude : $40.70; -0.10 pct
Brent crude : $44.41; +0.63 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,599.50; -0.23 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays raises target price to
C$76 from C$75
Orezone Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity cuts to "hold"
from "speculative buy"
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International : Citigroup
starts with "overweight" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected +271,000; Prior
+276,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior +267,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected +2.170 mln; Prior
+2.174 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Nov: Expected -1.0; Prior
-4.5
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Nov: Prior +36.70
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Nov: Prior +7.20
0830 Philly Fed employment for Nov: Prior -1.70
0830 Philly Fed prices paid for Nov: Prior -0.10
0830 Philly Fed new orders for Nov: Prior -10.60
1000 Leading Index Change mm for Oct: Expected +0.5 pct;
Prior -0.2 pct
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)