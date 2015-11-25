CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
Nov 25 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday as concerns about the fallout from Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane appeared to ease.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by strength in energy and materials stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.27 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it would cut 400 jobs, or about 3 percent of its workforce, nearly a month after the meat packer pushed back a timeline for hitting a key profit target.
Canada's economy is rebounding following a modest contraction in the first half of the year, boosted by non-energy exports and investment, which will help growth reach 2.5 percent in 2017, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,172.9; -0.08 pct
US crude : $42.10; -1.77 pct
Brent crude : $45.16; -2.08 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,531; -1.65 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : CIBC raises target price to C$74 from C$66
Bombardier : BMO cuts price target to C$1.30 from C$1.50
Capstone Infrastructure : National Bank Financial ups target to C$4.50 from C$3.75
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Personal consumption real mm for Oct: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Personal income mm for Oct: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index mm for Oct: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.1 pct
0830 Core PCE Price Index yy for Oct: Prior +1.3 pct
0830 PCE Price Index mm for Oct: Prior -0.1 pct
0830 PCE Price Index yy for Oct: Prior +0.2 pct
0830 Durable goods for Oct: Expected +1.5 pct; Prior -1.2 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior -0.3 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Oct: Prior -1.9 pct
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Oct: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 271,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.164 mln; Prior 2.175 mln
0900 Monthly home price mm for Sep: Prior +0.3 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Sep: Prior +5.5 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Sep: Prior +224.9
0945 Markit Comp Flash PMI for Nov: Prior +55.00
0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Nov: Expected +55.0; Prior +54.8
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Nov: Expected +93.1; Prior +93.1
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Nov: Prior +104.8
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Nov: Expected +85.7; Prior +85.6
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Nov: Prior +2.5 pct
1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Nov: Prior +2.5 pct
1000 New home sales-units mm for Oct: Expected 0.500 mln; Prior 0.468 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Oct: Expected +6.0 pct; Prior -11.5 pct
1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Oct: Prior +1.7 pct
($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru)
