CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open as ECB easing talk mounts

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.28 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major data was scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index closed slightly lower on Wednesday after a seesaw session in which weakness in energy and financials offset gains for consumer and railway stocks, with energy stocks retreating despite a higher close for crude oil.
Meanwhile, Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. EST (1215 GMT), while S&P 500 e-mini futures added 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures rose 0.51 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
An Australian regulator on Thursday knocked back an attempt by Canadian infrastructure group Brookfield Asset Management Inc to overcome competition concerns holding up its A$9 billion ($6.53 billion) bid for port and rail firm Asciano Ltd .
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. EST
Gold futures : $1,071.07; +0.15 pct
U.S. crude : $43.09; -0.26 pct
Brent crude : $45.85; -0.69 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,649.50; +2.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard : National Bank Financial raises target to C$67 from C$65
Bombardier : Credit Suisse revises target price to C$1.64 from C$1.65
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
No major data is scheduled for release
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Pradip Kakoti in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.