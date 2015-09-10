CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to open lower; global growth worries weigh

Sept 10 Futures on Canada's main stock index declined on Thursday, tracking global markets that fell on weak data and uncertain news from across the world.

Producer prices and car sales dropped in China, while Japan's main gauge of capital spending fell. Brazil was downgraded by Standard & Poor's.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Capacity utilization data for the second quarter and new housing price index for July are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, hurt by broad weakness among miners and energy companies that overshadowed a surge in shares of train and plane maker Bombardier.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent.

TOP STORIES

Yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by strong store and online sales, and the company raised its full-year revenue and earnings forecast.

Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it would buy New York-based insurer Assurant Inc's employee-benefits business for $975 million, creating the sixth largest group benefits business in the United States.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,107.2; +0.45 pct

US crude : $44.58; +0.97 pct

Brent crude : $47.86; +0.59 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,398.5; +0.62 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : Barclays cuts target price to C$72 from C$73

Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays cuts target price to C$61 from C$65

TD Bank : Barclays cuts target price to C$51 from C$53

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Aug: Expected -1.6 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Aug: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 282,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 275,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.250 mln; Prior 2.257 mln

1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.9 pct

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jul: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

($1= C$1.32) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)