CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures flat as markets await Fed

Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors treaded cautiously ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were flat at 7:45 a.m. ET.

No major economic data is due for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices fell and more weak data from China added to concerns that growth in the world's second largest economy was slowing.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Voters are drifting away from Canada's ruling Conservatives in Ontario, the province that holds the key to the Oct. 19 general election, and if the trend continues it will cost Prime Minister Stephen Harper his 10-year grip on power.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,105.2; -0.14 pct

US crude : $44.38; +0.77 pct

Brent crude : $46.64; +0.56 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,286.50; -0.42 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valeant Pharmaceuticals : BMO raises target price to $293 from $285

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Expected -0.75; Prior -14.92

0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.3 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected 77.8 pct; Prior 78.0 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected -0.3 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

1000 Business inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.8 pct

($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)