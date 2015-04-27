CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises slightly, led by mining stocks

(Updates to early trading)

* TSX up 3.59 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,411.92

* Miners gain as commodity prices rise

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index gained on Monday as buoyant metal prices helped mining stocks rise and investors cheered first-quarter results from Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands, formed by Burger King's takeover of Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, gained 1.5 percent to C$51.36 as first-quarter revenue more than doubled compared with the fourth quarter.

Miners accounted for four of the five biggest positive impacts on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index , as prices for copper, nickel and iron ore rose on hopes for stimulus in major buyer China. Gold also rose ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 6 percent to C$18.59, Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2.4 percent to C$15.60 and Silver Wheaton Corp added 3.3 percent to C$24.08.

The overall materials group climbed 1.3 percent.

Oil and gas stocks were off a touch, as crude prices steadied.

"The energy run that we've had is, in the very short term, banking up to tough levels on a technical front to be able to sustain itself on the upside," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician at CIBC World Markets.

Energy stocks have recovered some 15 percent over the last month, after a precipitous fall in the second half of 2014.

At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), the TSX index was up 3.59 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,411.92. Six of the ten main sectors gained.

"It's a more stable environment right now, given that we've taken away the volatility with the big selloff we had in the oil patch," Mokhtari said.

(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)