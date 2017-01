TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with financial stocks leading the retreat, as investors shifted to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 11.59 points, or 0.08 percent, to 15,332.49. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors slipped into the red, with financials off 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)