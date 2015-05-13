CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, all 10 main sectors on positive ground

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises over 1 pct, led by bank and energy shares
TORONTO, May 5 Canada's main stock index rose over 1 percent on Friday, as a rebound in oil prices drove energy stocks higher and major lenders posted robust gains.
TORONTO May 13 Canada's main stock index climbed shortly after the open on Wednesday, with all 10 of the index's main groups rebounding broadly following Tuesday's broad retreat.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index up 28.19 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,071.34. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.