2015年 5月 13日 星期三 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher, all 10 main sectors on positive ground

TORONTO May 13 Canada's main stock index climbed shortly after the open on Wednesday, with all 10 of the index's main groups rebounding broadly following Tuesday's broad retreat.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index up 28.19 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,071.34. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
