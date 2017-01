TORONTO May 22 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Friday, as key sectors like energy and financials gave back some of the previous session's gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 44.09 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,159.52. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red, with energy stocks down 0.7 percent alongside weaker crude prices. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)