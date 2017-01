TORONTO Aug 14 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, breaking a volatile three-day losing streak, as a bounce in natural resource shares helped lead the market higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.84 points, or 0.2 percent, at 14,266.24. Six of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)