版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 10月 7日 星期三 21:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises shortly after open as energy stocks extend rally

TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Wednesday, as higher crude prices helped give energy stocks another boost, but Bombardier Inc shares fell following reports that CSeries talks with Airbus had ended.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 170.56 points, or 1.25 percent, to 13,817.82. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐