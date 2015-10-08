CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens little changed, energy offsets materials losses

TORONTO Oct 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed shortly after the open as energy gains were offset by losses in the materials group.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.91 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,850.44. Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)