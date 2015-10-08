CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens little changed, energy offsets materials losses

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 8 Canada's main stock index was little changed shortly after the open as energy gains were offset by losses in the materials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.91 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,850.44. Half of the index's 10 main sectors were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.