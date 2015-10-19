版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as resource stocks slip

TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index pulled back in early trade on Monday, with a fall in oil prices weighing on energy stocks while financial stocks helped limit the overall impact.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.91 points, or 0.55 percent, at 13,762.19 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

