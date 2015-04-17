CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil slip takes down energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher; jobs report in focus
May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with heavyweight banks and energy companies weighing as crude prices slipped on signs of rising supply.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 101.65 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,285.12 shortly after the open. That was its lowest level all week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* TSX ends down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70.
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.