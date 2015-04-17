版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as oil slip takes down energy stocks

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with heavyweight banks and energy companies weighing as crude prices slipped on signs of rising supply.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 101.65 points, or 0.66 percent, at 15,285.12 shortly after the open. That was its lowest level all week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
