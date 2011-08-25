US STOCKS-Futures dip after jobless claims data

NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock futures pared gains on Thursday after Labor Department data showed new claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 0.7 point but were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 34 points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 9 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)