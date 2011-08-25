版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 25日 星期四 20:37 BJT

US STOCKS-Futures dip after jobless claims data

 NEW YORK, Aug 25 U.S. stock futures pared gains
on Thursday after Labor Department data showed new claims for
unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week.
 S&P 500 futures SPc1 rose 0.7 point but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures DJc1 added 34
points and Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 fell 9 points.
  (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

