US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply on Europe plan

NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks surged 3 percent on Thursday as a long-awaited agreement by European leaders to contain the region's two-year debt crisis lifted a cloud hovering over markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 340.19 points, or 2.87 percent, at 12,209.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 42.57 points, or 3.43 percent, at 1,284.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 87.96 points, or 3.32 percent, at 2,738.63. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)