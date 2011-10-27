US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up sharply on Europe plan

NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. stocks surged 3 percent
on Thursday as a long-awaited agreement by European leaders to
contain the region's two-year debt crisis lifted a cloud
hovering over markets.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 340.19 points, or 2.87
percent, at 12,209.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 42.57 points, or 3.43 percent, at 1,284.57. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 87.96 points, or 3.32 percent,
at 2,738.63.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)