US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St posts fourth week of gains

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) -U.S. stocks closed out a fourth week of gains in quiet fashion on Friday as investors took a breather after rallying 3 percent on Europe's deal to stem its debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 22.33 points, or 0.18 percent, at 12,230.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 0.46 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,285.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 1.48 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,737.15. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

