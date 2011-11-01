US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down 2 pct on Greek woes

NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on a EU bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent market rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 295.39 points, or 2.47 percent, at 11,659.62, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 34.96 points, or 2.79 percent, at 1,218.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 77.45 points, or 2.89 percent, at 2,606.96.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)