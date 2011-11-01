US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down 2 pct on Greek woes

BRIEF-Arrow Financial says CFO Terry Goodemote to retire from the company
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday after investors were blindsided by a surprise call for a Greek referendum on a EU bailout plan, casting doubt on the sustainability of the recent market rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 295.39 points, or 2.47 percent, at 11,659.62, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 34.96 points, or 2.79 percent, at 1,218.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 77.45 points, or 2.89 percent, at 2,606.96.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Terry R. Goodemote has indicated his intention to retire from company
Feb 7 A Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme with a former employee of a rival biopharmaceutical company.
* First Eagle Investment Management, LLC reports a 5.17 percent passive stake in Xilinx Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knV89w) Further company coverage: