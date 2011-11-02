版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 04:04 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after Fed comments

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks rebounded from two days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's ongoing debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 178.46 points, or 1.53 percent, at 11,836.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.59 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,237.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.17 points, or 1.27 percent, at 2,640.13. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐