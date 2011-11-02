US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after Fed comments

NEW YORK Nov 2 U.S. stocks rebounded from two
days of sharp losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
said it is prepared to do more for the economy if conditions
warrant, helping to stanch the panicky reaction to Europe's
ongoing debt crisis.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI was up 178.46 points, or 1.53
percent, at 11,836.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX
was up 19.59 points, or 1.61 percent, at 1,237.87. The Nasdaq
Composite Index .IXIC was up 33.17 points, or 1.27 percent,
at 2,640.13.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)