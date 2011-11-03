US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher as euro zone fears ease

NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro, which could destabilize global markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 208.21 points, or 1.76 percent, at 12,044.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 23.23 points, or 1.88 percent, at 1,261.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 57.99 points, or 2.20 percent, at 2,697.97.

