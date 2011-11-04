US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower ahead of Greek vote

NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, ending four weeks of back-to-back gains, as political instability resurfaced in Europe and investors braced for a confidence vote in Greece after U.S. markets close.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 61.15 points, or 0.51 percent, at 11,983.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.91 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,253.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.82 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,686.15.

For the week, the Dow fell 2 percent while the S&P was off 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.9 percent.

