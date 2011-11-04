US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower ahead of Greek vote

BRIEF-Chairman of Owens & Minor board of directors Craig Smith announces retirement
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, ending four weeks of back-to-back gains, as political instability resurfaced in Europe and investors braced for a confidence vote in Greece after U.S. markets close.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 61.15 points, or 0.51 percent, at 11,983.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.91 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,253.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 11.82 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,686.15.
For the week, the Dow fell 2 percent while the S&P was off 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement
DOHA/PARIS, Feb 10 Walt Disney Co is to seek full control of Euro Disney after raising its stake in the underperforming operator of Disneyland Paris through a deal with Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.
ZURICH, Feb 10 A European Medicines Agency drug safety panel recommended on Friday that Actelion's Uptravi drug may continue to be used in line with current prescription information amid a probe into five deaths in France among those using the pulmonary arterial hypertension medicine. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)