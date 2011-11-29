US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow. S&P rise for 2nd straight day

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 29 The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 32.62 points, or 0.28 percent, to end unofficially at 11,556.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX.INX gained 2.64 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,195.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 11.83 points, or 0.47 percent, to close unofficially at 2,515.51. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.