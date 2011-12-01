版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower before payrolls

NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. stocks treaded water on
Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but investors
worry that recent strong data could set the market up for a
selloff should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 25.05
points, or 0.21 percent, to 12,020.63. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index  shed 2.37 points, or 0.19 percent, to
1,244.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 5.86
points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,626.20.

