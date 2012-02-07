版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 8日 星期三 05:03 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends up a tad; Greece uncertainty weighs

NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.72 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,880.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.85 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,347.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,904.17.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐