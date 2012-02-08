US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St ends little changed; Greek plan awaited

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained at a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,350.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,916.18.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.