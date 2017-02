NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.52 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,872.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.03 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,351.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.15 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,931.03.