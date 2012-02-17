US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St edges higher before Greece decision

NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.87 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,949.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.21 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,361.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.07 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,951.78.