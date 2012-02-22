US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes lower on banks

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK Feb 22 Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.72 points, or 0.21 percent, at 12,938.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.57 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,357.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, at 2,933.17.
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:
JOHANNESBURG, March 3 The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States will extend its scrutiny of a $2.2 billion takeover by South Africa's Sibanye Gold of the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, Stillwater Mining , Sibanye said on Friday.
* Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results