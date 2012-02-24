US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends at highest since June '08

BRIEF-Singapore Technologies Engineering updates on arbitration involving U.S. marine unit
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
NEW YORK Feb 24 The S&P 500 inched higher on Friday to close at the highest since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,982.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.28 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,963.75.
* St Engineering's U.S. marine subsidiary involved in arbitration proceedings
* Spectra Energy Partners announces change in general partner and appointment of new directors and officers
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .