US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 ends at highest since June '08

NEW YORK Feb 24 The S&P 500 inched higher on Friday to close at the highest since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.27 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,982.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.28 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,365.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 6.77 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,963.75.