US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes at highest since mid-2008

NEW YORK, Feb 27 The benchmark S&P index
closed at its highest level since mid-2008 on Monday, extending
gains for a third session as oil prices retreated after recent
sharp gains and data showed further improvement in the U.S.
housing market.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.44
points, or 0.01 percent, at 12,981.51. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.90 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,367.64.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.41 points, or 0.08
percent, at 2,966.16. 	
    The S&P marked its highest close since June 2008.

