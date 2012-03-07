US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies on strong ADP jobs data

BRIEF-Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose
* Apple says its worldwide developers conference will be held in San Jose from June 5-9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak on Wednesday, recovering some recent losses after payroll processor ADP's report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.
The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 78.26 points, or 0.61 percent, to end unofficially at 12,837.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.25 points, or 0.69 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,352.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 25.37 points, or 0.87 percent, to close unofficially at 2,935.69.
* Baxter debuts enteral nutrition ENFit syringe and accessory line during clinical nutrition week 2017
* PG&E Corp reaffirms FY 2017 NON-GAAP earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75