US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends the week higher on jobs data

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece, instead focusing on another strong monthly jobs report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.08 points, or 0.11 percent, to end unofficially at 12,922.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,370.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.92 points, or 0.60 percent, to close unofficially at 2,988.34.
For the week, though, the Dow fell 0.4 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.