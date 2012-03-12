版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, March 12 Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall Street on Monday, as traders paused to digest recent gains and looked ahead to a Federal Reserve monetary policy statement.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 37.69 points, or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 12,959.56. The S&P 500 Index ticked up just 0.22 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,371.09. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 4.68 points, or 0.16 percent, to close unofficially at 2,983.66.

