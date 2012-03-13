US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Banks lead Wall St to multi-year highs

NEW YORK, March 13 The major U.S. stock
indexes closed at multi-year highs on Tuesday, with a late spark
coming from JPMorgan after the bank announced it will raise its
dividend and repurchase stock.
The Dow Jones industrial average added 217.97 points,
or 1.68 percent, to end unofficially at 13,177.68. The S&P 500
Index gained 24.87 points, or 1.81 percent, to 1,395.96.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 56.22 points, or 1.88 percent,
to 3,039.88.
The Dow closed at its highest level since Dec. 31, 2007,
while the S&P 500 posted its best close since June 5, 2008, and
the Nasdaq Composite rose to its highest close since Nov. 15,
2000.