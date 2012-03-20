版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Stocks' rally stalls on China growth worries

NEW YORK, March 20 A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares on Tuesday, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.94 points, or 0.52 percent, to end unofficially at 13,170.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.23 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,405.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.17 points, or 0.14 percent, to close unofficially at 3,074.15.

