版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五 04:06 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down, led by cyclicals, on growth worries

NEW YORK, March 22 Cyclical sectors led U.S. stocks lower on Thursday, setting the S&P 500 up for its first negative week in six, after factory data showed a slowdown in both the euro zone and China.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 78.48 points, or 0.60 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,046.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.10 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,392.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.00 points, or 0.39 percent, to end unofficially at 3,063.32.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐