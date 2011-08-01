US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips for 6th day; debt deadline near

NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks fell for a sixth day on Monday as time runs out for the government to pass a deal to avoid default and the economy shows further signs of stalling.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI shed 10.75 points, or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 12,132.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX declined 5.34 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,286.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC fell 11.77 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 2,744.61. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)