US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips for 6th day; debt deadline near

NEW YORK, Aug 1 U.S. stocks fell for a sixth
day on Monday as time runs out for the government to pass a
deal to avoid default and the economy shows further signs of
stalling.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average .DJI shed 10.75 points, or 0.09 percent,
to end unofficially at 12,132.49. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index .SPX declined 5.34 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,286.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC
fell 11.77 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at
2,744.61.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)